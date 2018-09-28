Vampires descend on Riverdale in VAMPIRONICA #4!

“It’s now or never. Time to join us…”

The vampire siege on Riverdale has begun – and it’s all coming to a head at Cheryl Blossom’s pool party! Will Veronica lead the town towards salvation… or doom?

On October 24th, join the writing team of Greg and Meg Smallwood, artist Greg Scott, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli as they bring Riverdale’s rich girl to undead new life in the fourth issue of VAMPIRONICA!

VAMPIRONICA #4 hits comic shops and digital platforms on October 24th, 2018 and features variant covers by Francesco Francavilla and Fiona Staples.

