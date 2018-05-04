Veronica’s deadly secret is revealed in VAMPIRONICA #2 by Greg & Meg Smallwood

“…I know what you are.”

Veronica Lodge has turned into a bloodthirsty vampire – and now the smartest student at Riverdale High, Dilton Doiley, is about to uncover her deadly secret! Will he lend a helping hand or try to drive a stake through her heart?

On May 30th, join the team of Greg and Meg Smallwood and letterer Jack Morelli as they bring Riverdale’s rich girl to undead new life in the second issue of VAMPIRONICA, a horrifying new series for TEEN+ readers.

VAMPIRONICA #2 hits comic shops and digital platforms on May 30th, 2018 and features variant covers by Francesco Francavilla and Robert Hack.

