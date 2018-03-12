Riverdale’s rich girl turns into a vampire in the newest Archie Horror series! Preview VAMPIRONICA #1 by Greg & Meg Smallwood.

She’s beautiful. She’s deadly. She’s Vampironica!

When Veronica is bitten by a centuries-old vampire, her thirst for blood threatens to turn Riverdale into a haven for the undead. Will she put an end to the vampire threat or give in to her blood lust?

Join the team of Greg and Meg Smallwood and letterer Jack Morelli as they bring Riverdale’s rich girl to undead new life in this horrifying new series for TEEN+ readers!

VAMPIRONICA #1 launches in comic shops and on digital platforms March 14 and features variant covers by Francesco Francavilla, Audrey Mok, Djibril Morrissette-Phan and Marguerite Sauvage.

VARIANT COVERS