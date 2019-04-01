Vampires vs. Werewolves in Riverdale! Preview JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #1

When vampires and werewolves from two different universes go to war, will anyone in Riverdale survive?! On April 24, the worlds of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER and VAMPIRONICA will collide in the first chapter of an all-new five issue comic book mini-series, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA!

In the world of JUGHEAD THE HUNGER, the vampires have been wiped out after a great war with the werewolves. In the VAMPIRONICA universe, it was the vampires who were the victors. So what happens when these two eternal enemies are brought together again? The answer: Nothing good for poor ol’ Werewolf Jughead and Vampironica!

Written by JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER series writer Frank Tieri, with art by Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma, inks by Bob Smith and Ryan Jampole, colors by Matt Herms, and letters by Jack Morelli, JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #1 is the can’t-miss Archie Horror comic event of the year!

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #1 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms April 24, 2019 and features variant covers by Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, John McCrea, and Dan Panosian.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, John McCrea, Dan Panosian

On Sale Date: 4/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.