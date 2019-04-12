Trouble and turmoil descend on Greendale in SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2

Very weird things are happening in the town of Greendale and it’s making Sabrina Spellman’s relocation to Greendale High…complicated.

Protecting her friends, saving her family, solving a supernatural mystery, and keeping her witch nature a secret is starting to seem impossible for Sabrina. Something’s gotta give…but which one will it be and what will it mean for her future in Greendale?!

The second issue of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH arrives May 8th from the creative team of writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish with letters by Jack Morelli.

VARIANT COVERS

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 (OF 5)

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Paulina Ganucheau, Victor Ibanez

On Sale Date: 5/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.