Archie Comics and Torrid Partner for First-Ever Plus Size Betty & Veronica Collection

Torrid, the fastest-growing inclusive fashion brand in North America, is excited to announce its partnership with Archie Comics on the first-ever plus size Betty and Veronica collection, avable today online and in select stores.

The Betty and Veronica collection with Torrid is based on best friends (and sometimes frenemies), Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, the original Archie Comics characters appearing in several long-running comic book series. Archie Comics is represented by King Features, a unit of Hearst and home to some of the world’s most popular entertainment characters including Popeye, Betty Boop, and Hägar the Horrible.

“The team at Torrid has been a dream to work with and we are extremely excited to see where they go with their new collection,” said Jon Goldwater,Archie Comics CEO and Publisher. “Archie Comics have been and always will be for everyone, and that applies to our merchandise as well. We can’t wait for fans to see how the Torrid team roll out their new line.”

Small details like a “Betty” embroidered collar or a “Veronica” lipstick printed trim gives retro-inspired silhouettes personality without being over the top. The eight-piece wear-now collection is designed for real women with real curves in mind.

“It’s so thrilling to be the first brand to offer a Betty and Veronica collection designed for women who wear sizes 10 to 30,” said Liz Muñoz, Torrid President. “The collection is the perfect mix of sweet, edgy, and friendship—our customers are going to love it!”

“We are proud to be launching the first-ever plus size collection for Betty and Veronica with Torrid,” said Carla Silva, VP and General Manager, Global Head of Licensing for King Features.

The eight-piece Betty and Veronica collection includes: