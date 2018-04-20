It’s a Battle of the Bands in THE ARCHIES #7!

“This has been a dream come true!”

This is it! The band has reached the end of their tour. Are they ready to play the show Veronica booked for them way back in THE ARCHIES #1? Have they learned enough to go up against JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS in a battle of the bands? The hard rockin’ conclusion to the beloved rock ‘n’ roll comic is here! Features a special cameo by indie rock band SPEEDY ORTIZ!

On May 16th, join the writing team of Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg, artist Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli for the conclusion to the rockin’ series that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship!