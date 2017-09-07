The Archies hit the road in a rockin’ new series by Segura, Rosenberg, and Eisma! Pre-order THE ARCHIES #1!

What’s next for the teenage rockers The Archies after successfully playing their first show? When someone makes a decision that leaves rest of the band scrambling, can the group keep it together?

It’s friendship vs. fame in this must-read #1 issue to the new, ongoing THE ARCHIES series! On October 4th, join the writing team of Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg (ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES), artist Joe Eisma (ARCHIE) and colorist Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES ONE-SHOT) for a brand new rockin’ series that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or pre-order your favorite cover from the Archie Comics Shop! Get issues of THE ARCHIES delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVERS: