The Witch-War explodes in CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/16/17!

Ron C. August 15, 2017,

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8, ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #281, WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #71, and ARCHIE GIANT COMICS TREAT!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8

Cover by Robert Hack

“WITCH-WAR” Part Two, “Burnt Offerings”: Edward Spellman, trapped in Harvey’s body, has been reunited with Sabrina, and is ready to enact his dark agenda!

Script: Roberto Aguire-Sacasa
Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack
Variant Cover: Matthew Southworth
On Sale Date: 8/16
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

Variant Cover by Matthew Southworth

ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #281

Cover by Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “It’s All Relative,” Archie’s Uncle Roy is a business success story—despite never finishing high school! He decides to go back and get his diploma at Riverdale High, and puts a cramp in Archie’s style!

Script: Dan Parent
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/16
160-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #71

Cover by Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “Hitting a SOUR Note,” Archie’s musicianship lands him the opportunity to go to a private music school. When he realizes that his skills are not up to par with his peers, is it too late to go back to RHS?

Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/16
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS TREAT (TR)

Cover by Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

You’re in for a TREAT with this collection of 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-952-9
$7.99/$9.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
TR
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/16

