The Witch-War explodes in CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/16/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8, ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #281, WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #71, and ARCHIE GIANT COMICS TREAT!
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8
“WITCH-WAR” Part Two, “Burnt Offerings”: Edward Spellman, trapped in Harvey’s body, has been reunited with Sabrina, and is ready to enact his dark agenda!
Script: Roberto Aguire-Sacasa
Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack
Variant Cover: Matthew Southworth
On Sale Date: 8/16
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #281
IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “It’s All Relative,” Archie’s Uncle Roy is a business success story—despite never finishing high school! He decides to go back and get his diploma at Riverdale High, and puts a cramp in Archie’s style!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/16
160-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #71
IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “Hitting a SOUR Note,” Archie’s musicianship lands him the opportunity to go to a private music school. When he realizes that his skills are not up to par with his peers, is it too late to go back to RHS?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/16
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE GIANT COMICS TREAT (TR)
You’re in for a TREAT with this collection of 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-68255-952-9
$7.99/$9.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
TR
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/16
