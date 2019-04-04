The Predator returns to Riverdale in ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2

It’s been four long years since the unstoppable alien killing machine known only as Predator devastated Riverdale in the first ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR miniseries — that’s plenty of time for survivors Betty and Veronica to cook up some brutal revenge! This July, original series writer Alex de Campi returns to the cult classic crossover with ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2, a five-issue team-up between Archie Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and 20th Century Fox.

“Alex de Campi wrote an iconic, legendary mash-up — but, I have to tell you, her idea for the sequel goes above and beyond,” said Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura. “The fact that we got superstar Robert Hack to bring it to life is sure to make the end result one of the most bonkers, visceral, and off-the-wall events in comic book history. Strap in. This is gonna be fun as hell.”

“I think as anyone who read the first ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR knows, I’m a huge fan of both franchises, and it’s massively important to me that both Archie and Predator fans feel like I’m handling their babies with love and respect and knowledge,” de Campi said. “My goal is always to deliver a great Archie comic — with the humor, teen drama, and romance we love from Riverdale’s finest — as well as a great Predator comic, with the scares and violence you want from the galaxy’s most dangerous hunters.”

Artist Robert Hack of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA is lending his signature horrifying style to the wild sequel adventure. “There’s so much to love about playing in this iconic universe, but key to me is the humor of it all,” he added. “And, of course, a book like AVP2 definitely appeals to that subversive streak in me that wants to take the humor and the horror just that little bit too far.” de Campi and Hack will be joined by colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick and letterer Jack Morelli.

“We at Dark Horse are excited to be teaming up once again with our friends at Archie,” said Dark Horse Comics President and Founder Mike Richardson. “Archie and his friends will have to deal with that pesky Predator again, and readers will have a blast finding out what we have in store for them.”

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR #2 arrives in comic shops on July 24, 2019.

Subscriptions are now available from the Archie Comics Website.