The mystery of FrankenMoose unravels in JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #10

Who—or what—is behind the creation of FrankenMoose? Whatever it is, it may pose the greatest threat to Jughead Jones yet—and considering this is a guy who’s fought bloodthirsty werewolves and armed to the teeth werewolf hunters, that’s saying something!

On November 21st, writer Frank Tieri and artist Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli bring you the tenth issue of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER and the rise of FrankenMoose!

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or order online from the Archie Comics Shop!

Get issues of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVERS: