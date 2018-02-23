Archie’s SuperTeens Return in a Super Fun New Crossover Event!

The superpowered team-up 50 years in the making is finally here! Riverdale’s most unlikely heroes, the SuperTeens, will meet Archie Comics’ flagship hero team, The Mighty Crusaders, in a two-issue crossover event flying to comic shops this summer.

Created by a super-team of Archie Comics veterans — writers Ian Flynn, David Williams, and Gary Martin, and artists Kelsey Shannon, Williams, Martin, and Jack Morelli — the madcap action launches with ARCHIE SUPERTEENS VS. CRUSADERS #1 on June 20.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen the SuperTeens,” Ian said, “so it’s fantastic to see them jumping back into action. And folks will likely still be hungry for more Mighty Crusaders goodness. The meeting of these two super-teams has been a long-time coming and it’s got all the fun and excitement you could expect from a collision of these two properties!”

Longtime Archie fans have been thrilling to the alternate universe adventures of Riverdale’s heroes since Archie’s alter ego, Pureheart the Powerful, stumbled onto his powers in 1965’s LIFE WITH ARCHIE #42, by Frank Doyle and Bill Vagoda. The rest of the gang suited up over the following years, including Super Teen (Betty Cooper), Evilheart (Reggie Mantle), Captain Hero (Jughead Jones), and Miss Vanity (Veronica Lodge).

This new limited series event will see Archie and the gang encountering Archie Comics’ more traditional heroes in a caper packed with more hamburgers than any other superhero comic on the stands. It’ll take the two most powerful superhero teams in the world to save Riverdale – but can they work together to get things done? Either way, it’ll be fun for all of us to read and find out for ourselves!

ARCHIE SUPERTEENS VS. CRUSADERS #1

Riverdale High’s new substitute teacher is very odd. Snubbed by the scientific community, he plans his revenge—on the students of Riverdale High! It’s going to take a team of people with some mighty powers to stop him. Archie Comics’ two most renowned superhero teams are going to meet up for the first time ever in this special mini-series! Features cover 1 of 2 special connecting main covers!

Script: Ian Flynn, David Williams, Gary Martin

Art: Kelsey Shannon, David Williams, Gary Martin, Jack Morelli

Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon

On Sale Date: 6/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.