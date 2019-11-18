Success hits Archie right in the face in ARCHIE: 1955 #3

Archie’s making a big splash on the radio waves! But that’s nothing compared to his television debut. Archie’s star is rising quickly—but how does everyone else in his life feel about it?

The writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941 — Archie Comics’ first historical fiction series — continues to explore a whole new era of American history through the eyes of Riverdale’s iconic teens in ARCHIE: 1955! Comics legends Mark Waid (ARCHIE) and Brian Augustyn (The Flash) are joined by artist Ray–Anthony Height to tell a true-to-life tale set during the turbulent origins of rock ‘n’ roll. Colorist Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli round out the ARCHIE: 1955 creative team.

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms on December 11th, 2019 and features variant covers by Jerry Ordway and Paul Renaud.

VARIANT COVERS