Sibling rivalry heats up in Blossoms 666 #2

“Betty Cooper might prove to be a problem…”

In the next issue of the hit Archie Horror series, the Blossom twins enter into a sinister competition to prove themselves worthy of the throne of Hell.

While Betty Cooper is starting to realize what they are up to, a mysterious stranger wanders into town bringing with him a revelation that will turn Cheryl and Jason’s world upside down.

The newest Archie Horror series, BLOSSOMS 666, puts Riverdale’s most popular and stylish twins into a creepy new light! Written by horror comics master Cullen Bunn (Uncanny X-Men), with art by Laura Braga (Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), colors by Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES), and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA), BLOSSOMS 666 will shock and surprise you as the Blossom twins do whatever it takes to get what they desire most.

BLOSSOMS 666 #2 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms March 6, 2019 and features variant covers by Audrey Mok and Wilfredo Torres.

VARIANT COVERS

BLOSSOMS 666 #2 (OF 5)

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Audrey Mok, Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 3/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.