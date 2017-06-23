Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for September 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in September 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.
ARCHIE #24
The fallout from OVER THE EDGE continues! One of the Riverdale kids has become a pariah in town, so it’s either run or face a life filled with hate and violence! Join us as we welcome new interior artist Audrey Mok (Josie and the Pussycats).
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Audrey Mok, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Cover: Thomas Pitilli
On Sale Date: 9/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES (TR)
Join in the fun of THE ARCHIES along with BIG MOOSE along with the horrific JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER in this graphic novel collection spotlighting Archie Comics’ hit one-shot series!
Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Frank Tieri, Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady, Gorf
Art: Joe Eisma, Michael Walsh, Cory Smith, Thomas Pitilli, Ryan Jampole, Kelly Fitzpatrick Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Various
978-1-68255-944-4
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
136 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/13
REGGIE AND ME (TR)
Come take a look at the life of your hero, the handsome, hilarious Reggie Mantle, along with his best friend and confidant: his dog, Vader! This graphic novel collects the entire Reggie and Me mini-series by Tom DeFalco and Sandy Jarrell!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick
978-1-68255-942-0
$17.99/$19.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/27
RIVERDALE #6
Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into all the secrets Pop Tate overhears in his day-to-day business, told through four vignettes in four different booths!
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various
Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Cover: CW Photo Cover
Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 9/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282
In the BRAND NEW lead story “Out of Your Gourd,” Archie has grown the biggest pumpkin in town for the fall festival, but how do you transport a 500 pound pumpkin? Archie and Jughead will find a way!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher
Cover: Bill Galvan
On Sale Date: 9/6
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #28
In the BRAND NEW lead story, “Every Day is Sundae!,” The Cooking Channel is looking for the best sundae in the country—and one by Pop Tate is in the running! Archie and his friends all think they’re the inspiration behind the recipe, but only one person knows the truth!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy
Cover: Bill Galvan
On Sale Date: 9/20
160-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #256
In the ALL-NEW lead story “How Dazzling!,” Veronica’s cousin Harper shows off her new line of “bedazzled” accessories, but Veronica finds it too boring for her taste—until it gets noticed by a major designer!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith
On Sale Date: 9/13
160-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #256
Get ready for Halloween fun in the BRAND NEW lead story “They’re Creepy and They’re Kooky…”! A mysterious family has moved into an old house across town. When Betty and Veronica try and befriend the daughter of the family, strange things happen!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz
Cover: Bill Galvan
On Sale Date: 9/27
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.