Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for September 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in September 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

ARCHIE #24

The fallout from OVER THE EDGE continues! One of the Riverdale kids has become a pariah in town, so it’s either run or face a life filled with hate and violence! Join us as we welcome new interior artist Audrey Mok (Josie and the Pussycats).

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Cover: Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 9/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES (TR)

Join in the fun of THE ARCHIES along with BIG MOOSE along with the horrific JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER in this graphic novel collection spotlighting Archie Comics’ hit one-shot series!

Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Frank Tieri, Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady, Gorf

Art: Joe Eisma, Michael Walsh, Cory Smith, Thomas Pitilli, Ryan Jampole, Kelly Fitzpatrick Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-944-4

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/13

REGGIE AND ME (TR)

Come take a look at the life of your hero, the handsome, hilarious Reggie Mantle, along with his best friend and confidant: his dog, Vader! This graphic novel collects the entire Reggie and Me mini-series by Tom DeFalco and Sandy Jarrell!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick

978-1-68255-942-0

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/27

RIVERDALE #6

Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into all the secrets Pop Tate overhears in his day-to-day business, told through four vignettes in four different booths!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 9/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282

In the BRAND NEW lead story “Out of Your Gourd,” Archie has grown the biggest pumpkin in town for the fall festival, but how do you transport a 500 pound pumpkin? Archie and Jughead will find a way!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 9/6

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #28

In the BRAND NEW lead story, “Every Day is Sundae!,” The Cooking Channel is looking for the best sundae in the country—and one by Pop Tate is in the running! Archie and his friends all think they’re the inspiration behind the recipe, but only one person knows the truth!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 9/20

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #256

In the ALL-NEW lead story “How Dazzling!,” Veronica’s cousin Harper shows off her new line of “bedazzled” accessories, but Veronica finds it too boring for her taste—until it gets noticed by a major designer!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith

On Sale Date: 9/13

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #256

Get ready for Halloween fun in the BRAND NEW lead story “They’re Creepy and They’re Kooky…”! A mysterious family has moved into an old house across town. When Betty and Veronica try and befriend the daughter of the family, strange things happen!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 9/27

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.