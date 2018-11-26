Senior Year begins for Betty & Veronica in a new comic book series!

Betty and Veronica are going where they’ve never gone before—their senior year of high school! Only one school year stands

between them and freedom, but the two must confront an important issue: what’s going to become of their friendship

once high school is over?

On December 19th, find out what happens when the team of writer Jamie L. Rotante (BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS), artist Sandra Lanz (House Girls), colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick and letterer Jack Morelli reimagine the world’s most famous BFFs!

BETTY & VERONICA #1 hits comic shops and digital platforms on December 19th, 2018 and features variant covers by Laura Braga, Francesco Francavilla, Audrey Mok and Marguerite Sauvage.

Pre-order your copy of BETTY & VERONICA #1 from your local comic shop or subscribe online from the Archie Comics Store.

Pre-order a digital copyon ComiXology.

PREVIEW IMAGES

VARIANT COVERS