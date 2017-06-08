THE HORROR ADVENTURES OF SABRINA RETURN!

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA returns to comic shops on July 5th as Sabrina’s father, Edward Spellman, rises from the dead, inhabiting the body of the newly resurrected Harvey Kinkle!

Sabrina, believing the love of her high school life is back, has arranged for a romantic rendezvous…but who is Edward Spellman? How did he become a warlock? Why was he banished to witch- limbo? And now that he’s back, what are his intentions? Towards his sisters Hilda and Zelda—and, most importantly, towards his daughter Sabrina? And what role does Madam Satan play in this infernal game? With the drums of the Witch-War sounding, and battle lines being drawn, the dark truth about Edward’s murderous origins are finally revealed in this extra-long, extra-dark issue!