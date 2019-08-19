Sabrina powers up to save Greendale in this early preview of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #5

“Let’s see who you really are.”

Events have passed a point of no return in Greendale and Sabrina has to take dramatic steps in order to save her family, friends, and the city itself from an out of control threat that isn’t exactly what it seemed to be.

But all magic has a price and magic this big has a big price. Just how far will Sabrina go to protect the ones she loves?

The final issue of 2019’s SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH mini-series arrives September 11th from the creative team of writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish with letters by Jack Morelli.

VARIANT COVERS