Sabrina enters the fray in JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #4

Jughead and Vampironica now know how to set their respective realities right thanks to an unexpected appearance by Sabrina the Teenage Witch —and the solution involves the very haunted history of Riverdale itself! The question is, have they bitten off more than they can chew (pun intended) as the newly arrived hordes of vampires try to end them both?

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #4 continues the Archie Horror event of the year from writer Frank Tieri, artists Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma, inker Bob Smith, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Jack Morelli.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #4 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms August 28, 2019 and features variant covers by Dan Panosian and Matthew Taylor.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #4 (of 5)

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Dan Panosian, Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 8/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.