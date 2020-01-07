Riverdale Renewed for Season 5 at The CW

Critically acclaimed live-action drama based on the iconic Archie Comics characters will be returning for a fifth season on The CW.

There’s always a mystery to solve in this town.

Archie and the gang are officially coming back for a fifth season of RIVERDALE on The CW!

The modern and subversive take on the classic Archie Comics characters is currently airing its fourth season on The CW.

