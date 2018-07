Riverdale Season 3 premieres Wednesday October 10 at 8/7c on The CW.

Get Season 1 and 2 on DVD/Blu-Ray.

Original music from RIVERDALE can be purchased on iTunes.

Read the Riverdale tie-in comics on the Archie Comics App or ComiXology.

For more information about ‘RIVERDALE’ and everything Archie Comics, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Stream episodes of RIVERDALE on The CW App and Netflix.