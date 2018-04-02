Riverdale Gets Renewed for Season 3 at The CW

Critically acclaimed live-action drama based on the iconic Archie Comics characters will be returning for a third season on The CW.

Order one more round of burgers at Pop’s because Archie and the gang are coming back for a third season of RIVERDALE on The CW!

The modern and subversive take on the classic Archie Comics characters is currently airing its sophomore season on The CW.

ABOUT RIVERDALE

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).