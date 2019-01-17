Riverdale’s Next Musical Episode Revealed: “Heathers: The Musical.”

Heads up, Riverdale fans! The next musical episode of RIVERDALE, featuring nine songs, will air Wednesday, March 20 at 8/7c on The CW and will be based on the classic 1989 film “Heathers.”

In the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.

“Last year, we had a blast doing ‘Carrie.’ This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. ‘Heathers: The Musical’ is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids,” said executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “And everyone is singing…”

Sponsored by the mysterious Farm, the cast list for the musical can be seen below and features a who’s who of Riverdale favorites. Last year’s musical episode ended on an extremely dramatic note – what will be in store for us this year? Only time will tell!

Watch new episodes of RIVERDALE on The CW App, iTunes, and Netflix (International).

Read new stories set in the world of RIVERDALE on the Archie Comics App.

Original music from RIVERDALE can be purchased on iTunes.