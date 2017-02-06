Secrets are revealed in the RIVERDALE ONE-SHOT! Pre-Order your copy today!

ON MARCH 1ST DON’T MISS THIS MUST-HAVE ONE-SHOT COMIC —THE PERFECT TIE-IN FOR THE CW’s RIVERDALE SHOW!

Learn the secrets and hidden tales from the summer before the eternal love-triangle begins in this special oversized issue, which features four short stories focusing on the major players and events in The CW’s RIVERDALE television series.

This special commemorative one-shot launches on March 1st in advance of the upcoming ongoing RIVERDALE comic series, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Afterlife with Archie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale series, with stunning art by Alitha Martinez, Eliot Fernandez, Jim Towe and Thomas Pitilli!

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or online via the Archie Comics Shop.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, James Dewille, Will Ewing

Art: Alitha Martinez, Elliot Fernandez, Jim Towe, Thomas Pitilli

Cover: Alitha Martinez with Steve Downer

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Adam Gorham, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Sandra Lanz, Moritat, Dan Parent, Thomas Pitilli, Matthew Dow Smith, Cory Smith

Blank Sketch Cover Also Available

On Sale Date: 3/1

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.