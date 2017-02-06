News Secrets are revealed in the RIVERDALE ONE-SHOT! Pre-Order your copy today!

Ron C. February 6, 2017

RIVERDALE ONE-SHOT Cover by Alitha Martinez

ON MARCH 1ST DON’T MISS THIS MUST-HAVE ONE-SHOT COMIC —THE PERFECT TIE-IN FOR THE CW’s RIVERDALE SHOW!

Learn the secrets and hidden tales from the summer before the eternal love-triangle begins in this special oversized issue, which features four short stories focusing on the major players and events in The CW’s RIVERDALE television series.

This special commemorative one-shot launches on March 1st in advance of the upcoming ongoing RIVERDALE comic series, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Afterlife with Archie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale series, with stunning art by Alitha Martinez, Eliot Fernandez, Jim Towe and Thomas Pitilli!

Art by Elliot Fernandez, Thomas Chu

Art by Jim Towe, Glenn Whitmore

Art by Alitha Martinez, Bob Smith, Andre Szymanowicz with Thomas Chu

Art by Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or online via the Archie Comics Shop.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, James Dewille, Will Ewing
Art: Alitha Martinez, Elliot Fernandez, Jim Towe, Thomas Pitilli
Cover: Alitha Martinez with Steve Downer
Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Adam Gorham, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Sandra Lanz, Moritat, Dan Parent, Thomas Pitilli, Matthew Dow Smith, Cory Smith
Blank Sketch Cover Also Available

On Sale Date: 3/1
48-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

