Preview Riverdale Chapter Eighteen: When a Stranger Calls

“Chapter Eighteen: When a Stranger Calls” debuts November 8th at 8/7c on The CW and next-day on The CW App.

Watch new episodes of RIVERDALE on The CW App, iTunes, and Netflix (International).

Read new stories set in the world of RIVERDALE by subscribing to the comic book series or by downloading the Archie Comics App.

Own the complete first season now on DVD/Blu-Ray.

Original music from RIVERDALE can be purchased on iTunes.