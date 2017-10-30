The core four visit New York City in RIVERDALE #8!

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series RIVERDALE comes the eighth issue of the MUST-READ ongoing comic series set in the universe of the TV series!

Small town kids get a taste of big city life when the “core four” go to NYC for the weekend. Archie tries to keep up with Veronica’s high society pals, Betty and Jughead worry that their relationship may not survive outside the bubble of their hometown, and Kevin and Cheryl don’t intend to miss out on a day of mischief in the Big Apple…

RIVERDALE #8 features a story written by RIVERDALE showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and writer and Will Ewing, with art by Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, and John Workman.

