Dilton Doiley is ready for the end of the world in RIVERDALE #7!

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series RIVERDALE comes the seventh issue of the MUST-READ ongoing comic series set in the universe of the TV series!

On October 18th, get ready for the end of the world with Dilton Doiley and Jughead! Dilton Doiley has always been a little…borderline, but when his science teacher tells the class about an astronomical event they’ll be observing, Dilton’s worst fears are confirmed—the end of the world is nigh! As he takes drastic steps to prepare, Jughead is caught in a dilemma—should he humor Dilton or try to stop him? And what if Dilton’s right…?



RIVERDALE #7 features a story written by RIVERDALE showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and writers Aaron Allen and Will Ewing, with art by Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, and Janice Chiang.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop, the Archie Comics Online store, or subscribe via the Archie Comics Shop.

VARIANT COVER: