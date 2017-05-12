Josie and the Pussycats hit the town as Jughead & Betty investigate the Blossoms! Pre-Order your copy of RIVERDALE #3 today!

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series RIVERDALE comes the third issue of the MUST-READ, brand new, ongoing comic series set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series.

On June 7th, heads will roll when Josie and the Pussycats introduce Riverdale High to their newly-appointed Pussycat. PLUS, a noir tale starring Jughead and Betty, as the two try to unearth an uncomfortable truth about an adult they know.

RIVERDALE #3 features two stories written by RIVERDALE showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and writers James DeWille and Will Ewing, with art by Joe Eisma, Thomas Pitilli, and Andre Szymanowicz.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop, order your copy online, or subscribe via the Archie Comics Shop.

Variant covers are also available, check with your local comic shop for availability!