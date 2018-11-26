Riverdale Season 3 mysteries to be explored in new comic book series

New mysteries connected to the Game and the Farm will be explored in the comic book companion to The CW’s hit Riverdale TV series! The new comic book series will reveal tantalizing details of the mysterious “Gryphons & Gargoyles” plotline currently playing out on the third season of the TV show.

Novelist Micol Ostow, who also penned next month’s prequel novel from Scholastic, Riverdale: The Day Before, will be working with the Riverdale writer’s room on the series. Thomas Pitilli, who handled art duties on the previous volume of the RIVERDALE comic, will trade off stories with artist Joe Eisma (THE ARCHIES, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER). Rounding out the art team will be colorist Andre Szymanowicz and letterers Janice Chiang and John Workman.

“As a diehard Archie fan in my childhood, I never imagined one day I’d be writing my own adventures for the gang,” Ostow said. “The phenomenon of Riverdale has been such a thrilling extension of the universe, and I can’t wait to explore new storylines with all my old favorites, along with the superstar Archie team!”

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #1 hits comic shops on March 13, 2019.

