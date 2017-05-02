Riverdale meets The Breakfast Club! Preview the new Archie Comics available 5/3/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #2 and REGGIE AND ME #5.

RIVERDALE #2



Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, Riverdale continues to reveal untold stories of the world’s most famous teenagers. When five students from different social cliques (Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Josie) end up in Saturday detention together—will they kill each other or come together against the forces of evil that brought them there?

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Murray, Daniel King

Art: Joe Eisma, Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

Variant Covers: Michael Dooney, Matthew Southworth

On Sale Date: 5/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

REGGIE AND ME #5

Forced to face the consequences of his recent actions, Reggie also confronts his most painful crisis as we learn Vader’s fate. Plus: Big Moose lashes back! Midge makes a startling revelation! Betty makes a daring move and Archie gathers the gang for a climax you won’t want to miss! Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Shawn McManus, Jim Towe

On Sale Date: 5/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.





