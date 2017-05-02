Riverdale meets The Breakfast Club! Preview the new Archie Comics available 5/3/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #2 and REGGIE AND ME #5.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
RIVERDALE #2
Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, Riverdale continues to reveal untold stories of the world’s most famous teenagers. When five students from different social cliques (Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Josie) end up in Saturday detention together—will they kill each other or come together against the forces of evil that brought them there?
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Murray, Daniel King
Art: Joe Eisma, Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
Variant Covers: Michael Dooney, Matthew Southworth
On Sale Date: 5/3
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
BUY RIVERDALE #2 FROM THE ARCHIE SHOP
READ RIVERDALE #2 ON THE ARCHIE APP
REGGIE AND ME #5
Forced to face the consequences of his recent actions, Reggie also confronts his most painful crisis as we learn Vader’s fate. Plus: Big Moose lashes back! Midge makes a startling revelation! Betty makes a daring move and Archie gathers the gang for a climax you won’t want to miss!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick
Variant Covers: Shawn McManus, Jim Towe
On Sale Date: 5/3
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
BUY REGGIE AND ME #5 FROM THE ARCHIE SHOP