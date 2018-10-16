WATCH: The River Vixens break out their best “Jailhouse Rock” in new Riverdale episode

Veronica, Josie, and Cheryl lead the River Vixens in a performance of “Jailhouse Rock” for Archie and his fellow inmates on the Wednesday, October 17 episode of Riverdale on The CW (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

Their choreographed routine takes place during a clean, fair football game designed by Archie to bring together the Ghoulies and the Serpents. Both Warden Norton and Veronica’s father, Hiram Lodge, are less-than-pleased by Veronica’s attempt to bolster Archie’s spirits, leaving her to find a new way to visit Archie at the Juvenile Detention Center.

“Jailhouse Rock” was written by legendary songwriting duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller for three-time Grammy® winner and Grammy® Lifetime Achievement recipient Elvis Presley, and they later wrote the movie score for Presley’s film by the same name. The song was a number one hit in the United States for seven weeks in 1957, and it was named one of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll. Songwriter Hall of Fame inductees Leiber and Stoller also penned numerous other songs performed by Presley.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, and Skeet Ulrich.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers. Season three of Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

