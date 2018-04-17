WATCH: The Riverdale cast performs two musical numbers from the special “Carrie: The Musical” episode!

Riverdale High presents Carrie: The Musical, featuring an all-star group of the school’s most talented performers in a special musical episode, which airs Wednesday, April 18, at 8/7c on The CW.

The cast comes out in full force with their debut song, “In,” performed by Archie, Betty Veronica, Cheryl, Kevin, Ethel, and more, as they arrive on stage to begin rehearsals. Though Cheryl Blossom proves she’s worthy of the starring role of Carrie White, things take an ominous turn when she finds herself under threat via an anonymous letter. As the musical’s documentarian, Jughead tries to solve the mystery behind the letter, but Cheryl faces another setback during a showdown with her mother. Meanwhile, tensions between Betty and Veronica continue to escalate just as Alice announces she is joining the musical to spend more time with Betty. It soon becomes clear that their roles are eerily intersecting with their personal lives.

With a nod to Sissy Spacek in true ‘70s Style, the cast again comes together for “A Night We’ll Never Forget,” giving the audience a behind-the-scenes look at everyone excitedly preparing for the big production.

