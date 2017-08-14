Riverdale Wins Big at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards!

We're HYPED that Riverdale won Choice Drama TV show! Share to show your love! Posted by FOX Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13, 2017

Congratulations to the cast, crew, writers, and producers of The CW’s RIVERDALE for winning seven awards at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Drama TV Show!

2017 Teen Choice Awards

Season 2 of RIVERDALE debuts Wed, Oct 11 at 8/7c on The CW.

Watch episodes of RIVERDALE on The CW App and iTunes.

Read new stories set in the world of RIVERDALE by subscribing to the comic book series or by downloading the Archie Comics App.