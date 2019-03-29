Ride along with Choni in RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #2

“Nice to be away from Riverdale…”

In the second issue of the new Riverdale tie-in comic series, novelist Micol Ostow and artist Thomas Pitilli reveal how Polly Cooper first joined The Farm, while Ostow and artist Joe Eisma detail Cheryl & Toni’s wild trip out west during summer break! Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the hit CW television series.

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #2 is written by Micol Ostow, writer of the Scholastic Riverdale: The Day Before young adult novel, with art by Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz, and Matt Herms. Look for issue #2 in comic shops and on digital platforms beginning April 24, 2019.