Revisit the Married Life with Archie, Betty, and Veronica ten years later!

“Did they live happily ever after?”



A landmark moment in Archie Comics history is being revisited, ten years later! ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY is a sequel to the headline-making 2009 “Archie Wedding” storyline.

The original series written by Michael Uslan answered Riverdale’s longest-running question: will Archie marry Betty or Veronica? Fans were treated to two alternate worlds that explored each possibility and Uslan’s sequel picks up both stories ten years later. See how much life has changed for Archie, his family, and the rest of Riverdale in this new and exciting 6 issue mini-series featuring art by Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore and Jack Morelli.

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY #1 (of 6) hits comic shops and digital platforms on August 7, 2019 and features variant covers by J. Bone, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Aaron Lopresti.

VARIANT COVERS