Revenge comes to Riverdale in ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2

Riverdale has been destroyed.
All their friends are dead.
But it’s not over for Betty, Veronica, and Predator-Archie (?!)
That’s right.
This is the sequel to ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR and it’s called ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2.
Normally, Betty and Veronica would just go down Memory Lane and they’d get back home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. What will the survivors of the Predator attack do next? We’re not going to give it all away here, you’re gonna need to buy the comic to see what happens!
Written by original ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR series writer Alex de Campi, with art by Robert Hack (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letters by Jack Morelli, this 5-issue collaboration between Archie Comics and Dark Horse Comics promises to shock and surprise both new and long-term fans of both franchises!
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #1 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms on July 24, 2019 and features variant covers by Rick Burchett, Derek Charm, Francesco Francavilla, Dan Parent, and Billy Tucci.
VARIANT COVERS
Betty, Veronica, and Predator-Archie have been left in the wreckage of their town, all their friends dead. Normally, they’d just go down Memory Lane and get home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. It isn’t until they find an undamaged car and drive it down a different road where they can finally return to Riverdale—but their hometown feels different. And it’s made even more bizarre when they come face-to-face with a few people they’d never expect: themselves. Only different, newer versions. Little do they know, Predators on Mars are watching them—planning their next attack.
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick
Variant Covers: Rick Burchett, Derek Charm, Francesco Francavilla, Dan Parent, Billy Tucci
On Sale Date: 7/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.