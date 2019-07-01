Revenge comes to Riverdale in ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2

Riverdale has been destroyed.

All their friends are dead.

But it’s not over for Betty, Veronica, and Predator-Archie (?!)

That’s right.

This is the sequel to ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR and it’s called ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2.

Normally, Betty and Veronica would just go down Memory Lane and they’d get back home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. What will the survivors of the Predator attack do next? We’re not going to give it all away here, you’re gonna need to buy the comic to see what happens!

Written by original ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR series writer Alex de Campi, with art by Robert Hack (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letters by Jack Morelli, this 5-issue collaboration between Archie Comics and Dark Horse Comics promises to shock and surprise both new and long-term fans of both franchises!

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #1 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms on July 24, 2019 and features variant covers by Rick Burchett, Derek Charm, Francesco Francavilla, Dan Parent, and Billy Tucci.

VARIANT COVERS