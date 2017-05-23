Preview the formation of THE ARCHIES! Plus, the first JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS graphic novel is here!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES ONE-SHOT and JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL 1!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE ARCHIES ONE-SHOT

BRAND NEW ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! Follow Archie’s quest to make his songwriting dreams a reality, and see what happens when the rock ‘n’ roll dream starts affecting his relationships with his closest friends. Join co-writers Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg (Archie Meets Ramones) and artist Joe Eisma (Archie) for a power-pop one-shot that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship.

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jaime Hernandez

Variant Covers: David Mack, Audrey Mok

Boom Comics Retailer Variant Cover: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 5/24

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 1 (TR)



JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 1 is the first collection of an all-new take on the world’s biggest comic book band. Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics’ Bombshells, Marvel’s A-Force) and co-writer Cameron DeOrdio team with Audrey Mok (Heroine Chic) to retell the origin and story behind the music for Josie, Valerie and Melody. Collects issues 1-5 of the top hit Josie and the Pussycats ongoing series.

Script: Marguerite Bennett and Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick and Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

978-1-68255-989-5

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/24