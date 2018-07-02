Preview the epic finale to ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS. CRUSADERS!

The finale to the superpowered team-up 50 years in the making is almost here! Riverdale’s most unlikely heroes, the SuperTeens, collide with The Mighty Crusaders as they attempt to save Riverdale High!

Archie, Betty, Veronica & Jughead are… The SuperTeens!

In the wake of a super-evil villain’s dangerous plot to take over Riverdale High, a younger (and much cooler) generation of superheroes takes flight! Archie is Pureheart the Powerful, Betty is Superteen, Veronica is Miss Vanity, and Jughead is Captain Hero! But will classic heroes The Mighty Crusaders team up with our fearless teens to save the day… or will they totally wreck Riverdale?

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS. CRUSADERS #2 today from your local comic book shop!

ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS. CRUSADERS #2

Archie Comics’ two superhero teams THE SUPERTEENS and THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS face off against the evil Dr. Zardox in the conclusion to this epic two-issue crossover event!

Script: Ian Flynn, David Williams, Gary Martin

Art: Kelsey Shannon, David Williams, Gary Martin, Jack Morelli

Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon – Connecting Cover 2

Variant Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin – B&W Cover

On Sale Date: 7/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.