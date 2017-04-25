Preview the new Archie Comics on sale 4/26/17, including ARCHIE VOL 3 and BIG MOOSE ONE-SHOT!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE VOL 3, BIG MOOSE ONE SHOT, ARCHIE COMICS ANNUAL #278, and ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 2.

ARCHIE VOLUME 3 (TR)

Introducing… Cheryl Blossom! The fiery red-head takes center stage as Archie and Veronica’s worlds are torn apart as the two are living thousands of miles away from each other. What will happen to the rest of Archie’s friends in Riverdale? And just what kind of havoc will Cheryl Blossom wreak? All the answers and more in the third volume of the SMASH HIT Archie series! Collects Archie issues 13 – 17.

Script: Mark Waid with Lori Matsumoto

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Cameron Stewart

978-1-68255-993-2

$17.99/$19.99CAN

TR

176 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/26

BIG MOOSE ONE-SHOT

Riverdale’s resident jock gets the spotlight in this special one-shot where everything’s Moose! Stories by Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady and Gorf with art by Cory Smith, Thomas Pitilli and Ryan Jampole!

Script: Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady, Gorf

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Cory Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Covers: Cory Smith, Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 4/26

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL. 2 (TR)

READ THE STORIES THAT INSPIRED THE NEW CW TV SERIES! Road to Riverdale Vol. 2 presents to readers all of the second issues of each of our new series so far, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, and Reggie & Me, timed to the release of the brand new CW series Riverdale.

Script: Mark Waid, Chip Zdarsky, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett & Cameron Deordio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Jose Villarrubia, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

978-1-68255-962-8

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/26

ARCHIE COMICS ANNUAL #278

This month, digests go global! In the NEW LEAD STORY “From India, with Love,” Archie’s friend Raj needs help with a movie he’s making, so Archie travels with him to India!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/26

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

