New stories in the classic Archie style! Preview the new comics on sale 3/22/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE: BEST OF 2016 DIGEST ANNUAL and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #67!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE: BEST OF 2016 DIGEST ANNUAL (DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE)

75 Years of Archie… and that’s just the beginning! Archie celebrated his milestone 75th anniversary in 2016, with tons of nee stories, new series and new faces – all gearing up toward the historic launch of the CW’s Riverdale TV series in early 2017. While things were ever-evolving in the Archie Universe, one thing held true: the Archie Comics Double Digests were still a constant source of hilarious tales – from hiccups in Archie’s dating life to fun takes on new trends – that everyone could enjoy. This 348-page digital exclusive is your chance to take a look at some of the most memorable Archie stories from the year 2016!

Script: Dan Parent, Craig Boldman, Tom DeFalco, Tim & Pat Kennedy, and more

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, and more

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/22

348-page, digital exclusive comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #67

Another STORYBOOK MONTH fun tale! In “The Emperor’s Used Clothes,” Sir Reginald, the vein emperor of Riverdalia, is constantly obsessed with new clothes, mainly to feed his huge ego. When a couple of swindlers come with some worn out clothes, he thinks it’ a joke. Until he discovers the used clothes have mystical powers….

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/22

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.