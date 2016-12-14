Preview the new Archie Comics on sale 12/14/16!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below for previews of SONIC UNIVERSE #93, SONIC BOOM VOL. 2, B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #252, and BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #249!

SONIC UNIVERSE #93

The quirky trio of detectives return in “The Case of the Pirate Princess” Part Three: Say it ain’t so – have the Chaotix gone full pirate?! Tensions run high as loyalties are tested and pasts are explored. And as the crew reaches their destination, will it be treasure they find – or something more sinister? Featuring cover art by Sonic comics extraordinaire Tracy Yardley and a “One for All” variant by super-talent Jennifer Hernandez!

Script: Aleah Baker and Ian Flynn

Art: Adam Bryce Thomas, Jim Amash, Matt Herms & Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley & Ben Hunzeker

Variant Cover: Jennifer Hernandez, Gary Martin & Aleah Baker

On Sale Date: 12/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

SONIC BOOM VOL. 2: BOOM SHAKA-LAKA (TR)

BOOM SHAKA-LAKA! Brace yourself for the SONIC BOOM! The hit multimedia Sonic experience comes to you in the action-packed, laugh-a-minute comic book series! Sonic and his friends Tails, Amy, Knuckles and Sticks find themselves caught up in more zany adventures! Dr. Eggman has a problem – how can the evil doctor betray the trust of the villagers when they don’t trust him to begin with? The mad mechanic pulls out all the stops to woo the wary would-be victims, but he gets more than he counted for when Sonic and his pals decide to become his staff! Then it’s off to the races as Dr. Eggman goads Sonic into competing in a go-kart race! Sonic puts the pedal to the metal in this thrilling volume of Sonic Boom™! SONIC BOOM™ Vol. 2: BOOM SHAKA-LAKA collects SONIC BOOM™ #5-7 and #11 plus bonus features!

Script: Ian Flynn, Bill Freiberger, Sam Sandak Freiberger

Art: Steven Butler, Jennifer Hernandez, Ryan Jampole, Diana Skelly, Rick Bryant, Matt Herms & Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley, Rick Bryant & Matt Herms

978-1-62738-994-5

$12.99/$14.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

104 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/14

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #252

What do Halloween decorations, winter, owls and an angry Mr. Lodge all have to do with one another? A lot—and you’ll be shocked to know that none of it involves Archie! Piece together the wacky puzzle yourself by reading “Owl Be Seeing You!” the fun, new lead story to this JUMBO-SIZED comics digest!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/14

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

