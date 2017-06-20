Preview ARCHIE #21, LIFE WITH KEVIN #4, and more new comics available 6/21/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #21, LIFE WITH KEVIN #4, THE BLACK HOOD VOL. 1 – THE BULLET’S KISS TP, B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #254, BETTY AND VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #254, and ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS HOOPLA (TR).

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #21



A phone call leaves everyone in Riverdale in a state of shock and despair!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 6/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

LIFE WITH KEVIN #4 (DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE)



Kevin garners some unexpected fame after his good deed goes viral, thanks to Veronica! Plus, Kevin bumps into someone unexpected from his past!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale: 6/21

24-page, digital comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE BLACK HOOD VOL. 1: THE BULLET’S KISS (TR)



COLLECTING THE BESTSELLING DEBUT ARC FROM THE ACCLAIMED TEAM OF SWIERCZYNSKI AND GAYDOS! A man driven to the brink, blacklisted and left brutally changed must crawl through the wreckage of his life to defeat a gang of deadly criminals hell-bent on setting the streets of Philadelphia aflame. The Black Hood is a visceral, modern crime noir tale told by two masters of the genre. Featuring an introduction from legendary crime writer Lawrence Block (A Walk Among the Tombstones and many more)!

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Michael Gaydos, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering, Howard Chaykin, Jesus Aburto

Cover: Michael Gaydos

978-1-61988-962-0

$14.99/$16.99CAN

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/21

Read a preview of THE BLACK HOOD VOL. 1 at the Dark Circle Comics website.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #254



SUMMER FUN MONTH! In the new lead story “What A Break!” Veronica attempts to water ski, and breaks her leg in the process. When the girls get a look at the hot and hunky physical therapist that’s helping her, they all come up with maladies of their own!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/21

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #254



SUMMER FUN MONTH continues with “Vacation Vexation”! The Coopers are taking an RV across the country. Betty invites Veronica, but camping isn’t Veronica’s thing. But when Veronica gets so lonely without her BFF, she helicopters her way to their location!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/21

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS HOOPLA (TR)



Get ready for the biggest collection EVER of the best and brightest stories Archie Comics has to offer! In this edition of the ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS series, get ready for a HOOPLA of fun and entertainment with Archie!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-974-1

$14.99/$16.99CAN

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/21