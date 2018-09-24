Panel Schedule at New York Comic Con 2018

New York City will become Archie Comics HQ during NYCC weekend, with members of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast appearing at the “Netflix and Chills” panel on Friday evening, a jam-packed Archie Comics Panel with fan-favorite writers and artists on Saturday morning, and a Riverdale Q&A Panel on Sunday morning featuring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick and Luke Perry. These buzz-worthy events pair nicely with a comprehensive creator signing schedule and convention-exclusive comics and merchandise at the Archie Comics Booth #2328 to create the ultimate Archie Comics fan experience at this year’s show.

Panels

Friday, October 5th

7:30pm – 9:30pm, Main Stage 1D

Featuring Kiernan Shipka, Michelle Gomez, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast, and Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa!

The midnight hour is close at hand with Netflix’s Mega Block of chills, thrills, and everything else of the other-worldly variety. Join the casts of Umbrella Academy, The Haunting of Hill House, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as they descend upon New York Comic Con to discuss these highly anticipated new series. Plus, get a first look at The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance before anyone else. The conversations will leave you sleeping with the lights on and texting your friends about the surprises along the way!

Saturday, October 6th

11:00am – 12:00pm, Room 1A24

Moderator: Ron Cacace

Panelists: Jon Goldwater (Publisher/CEO, Riverdale EP), Victor Gorelick (Co-President/Editor-in-Chief), Mike Pellerito (Co-President), Alex Segura (Co-President), Nick Spencer (Writer- ARCHIE), Jamie L. Rotante (Writer – BETTY & VERONICA), Frank Tieri (Writer – JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER), Dan Parent (Artist – ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66), and Micol Ostow (Writer – RIVERDALE: THE DAY BEFORE Prequel Novel).

Join your pals from Archie Comics for exclusive news and announcements about your favorite comics!

Plus, get a look ahead at Riverdale Season 3 and Netflix’s Chilling Adventure of Sabrina series!

Sunday, October 7th

10:00am – 11:00am, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Panelists: Jon Goldwater (Publisher/CEO, Riverdale EP), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Chief Creative Officer, Riverdale EP), and KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, and Mädchen Amick of the Riverdale cast!

Join Archie and the gang as they continue to dive into the secrets that loom and keep emerging from the shadows in a town that once seemed like a quiet, ordinary place. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. Join us for an exclusive sneak peek at season three followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. Riverdale returns for Season Three October 10, airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

For more information and to keep up to date on all things Archie Comics and NYCC, follow @ArchieComics on Twitter and Instagram for live updates from the show floor!