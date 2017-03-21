Archie and Friends Face Mortal Danger in New, Game-Changing Event Kicking Off in May

“OVER THE EDGE” rocks Riverdale to its core in the pages of the ongoing ARCHIE series from acclaimed team of writer Mark Waid and artist Pete Woods

The lives of Archie Comics’ most popular characters will be changed forever as legendary comic book writer Mark Waid and superstar artist Pete Woods take readers OVER THE EDGE in ARCHIE #20 beginning this May!

Following in the footsteps of the best-selling DEATH OF ARCHIE storyline and the critically acclaimed ARCHIE relaunch, OVER THE EDGE serves as a culmination of years of risk-taking stories and promises to change the lives of Riverdale’s core characters dramatically.

“Up until now, Archie and his pals have led fairly untroubled, normal lives,” said series writer Mark Waid. “Suddenly, in one horrifying instant, that all changes when one of the kids looks death in the eye–and death doesn’t blink.”

The 3-part OVER THE EDGE event begins in May’s ARCHIE #20, as Archie Andrews’ and Reggie Mantle’s ongoing feud pits the two against each other in a thrill ride on the dangerous Dead Man’s Curve. In June, a life-changing phone call will leave Riverdale’s citizens in shock and readers on their toes in ARCHIE #21.

The heart-wrenching storyline concludes in July’s ARCHIE #22 as the end comes for one of Riverdale’s most beloved residents – while setting the stage for years of new and undiscovered destinies for the entire cast.

ARCHIE #20

It’s the BIGGEST comic event in ARCHIE HISTORY! Archie and Reggie’s ongoing feud reaches a fever pitch that pits the two against each other in a thrill ride on the deadly Dead Man’s Curve!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Covers: Elliot Fernandez with Joey Vazquez, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 5/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE #21

A phone call leaves everyone in Riverdale in a state of shock and despair!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 6/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

