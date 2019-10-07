Original Graphic Novels Arrive in 2020: Introducing Archie Blue Ribbon

As part of an ongoing expansion into new markets for some of the most iconic comics characters in the world, Archie Comics is rolling out a program of original graphic novels for young readers in 2020! Archie Blue Ribbon, a brand-new imprint for standalone YA titles by some of Archie’s brightest talents, will be joined by a line of middle grade books from Little Bee Books’s licensing imprint BuzzPop.



“At Archie, our goal is always to present the best story in the best format to reach the most readers,” said Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura. “Launching a YA-centric line of original graphic novels with Blue Ribbon and partnering with Little Bee to create graphic novels geared toward kids is a natural next step to give fans compelling, unique, and meaningful stories involving our iconic characters.”

Blue Ribbon’s launch titles will be BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP by Jamie L. Rotante with art by Brittney Williams, followed by a new Riverdale tie-in story, RIVERDALE: THE TIES THAT BIND by the longtime RIVERDALE comics creative team of writer Micol Ostow and artist Thomas Pitilli. Both titles will release in 2020 and will be 144 pages.

“Betty and Veronica are two best friends despite being opposites — many people can relate to that,” Jamie said about THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP. “Sometimes your first, closest friend ends up being totally different from you as you both mature, and it can be scary thinking of how that dynamic might change further in the future.”

Commenting on her addition to the Riverdale universe inspired by The CW TV show, Micol said, “If there’s one thing I’ve taken from working with Scholastic, Archie, and the Riverdale team on previous books and comics, it’s that there are no limits with this universe! How fun is that?”

Little Bee’s debut Archie graphic novel will be THE RIVERDALE DIARIES: HELLO, BETTY! by Sarah Kuhn with art by J. Bone. The “Riverdale Diaries” middle grade series will follow young Archie comics characters, new and old, as they brave middle school and embark on plenty of adventures throughout their storied town.

“Betty and Veronica and Valerie are some of the chief icons of my youth,” Sarah said. “Getting to write words for them now is mind-blowing—as is seeing them brought to life by the inimitable J. Bone!”

“The Little Bee partnership came together naturally, and helps us continue to reach a vitally important market. We’re all extremely excited to see THE RIVERDALE DIARIES in the hands of young readers,” Alex Segura added. “In terms of the YA line, we’ve had the idea in our back pocket for some time now, and it fell into place once the talent and stories for B&V and RIVERDALE came together. Archie Blue Ribbon will stand for the best talent telling the best stories featuring our characters, and we’re excited to launch this imprint in such a meaningful way.”