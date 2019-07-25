October 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in October 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #5 (of 5)



This is it! The world-shattering conclusion to the epic horror crossover event of the year! Will Jughead and Vampironica succeed in setting everything right between their respective realities— or will the army of blood suckers reign on Riverdale forever?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JTH VS. VAMP #5 CVR A Reg: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

JTH VS. VAMP #5 CVR B Var: David Mack

JTH VS. VAMP #5 CVR C Var: Dan Panosian

On Sale Date: 10/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BLOSSOMS: 666 (TR)

Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable–but they also harbor a deep, dark secret–one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe. Collects BLOSSOMS: 666 issues #1 – #5.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

978-1-68255-797-6

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/16

ARCHIE #708: ARCHIE AND SABRINA PART 4 (of 5)



Archie and Sabrina have been successful at keeping their relationship a secret from everyone—even despite Archie’s now-public persona. But can they continue their mystery around the people in Sabrina’s life? Meanwhile, Reggie and Jughead continue to investigate their own mystery… and stumble upon some big hints! PLUS: We’re honoring all our furry friends with a very special PET PALS photo variant as Archie Comics is proud to support the ASPCA® and its mission to save lives. To learn more, visit: aspca.org

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #708 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

ARCHIE #708 CVR B Var: Eva Cabrera

ARCHIE #708 CVR C Var: Ramon K. Perez

ARCHIE #708 CVR D Var: Pet Pals Photo Variant

On Sale Date: 10/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: 1955 #2 (of 5)



BRAND NEW SERIES from the writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941! Archie Andrews’ rise to music superstardom begins to take form and all of Riverdale is captivated with their new crowned prince of rock and roll—but the cost of fame is already starting to add up.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Tom Grummett, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: 1955 #2 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

ARCHIE: 1955 #2 CVR B Var: Ray Anthony-Height

ARCHIE: 1955 #2 CVR C Var: Khary Randolph

On Sale Date: 10/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE – 10th ANNIVERSARY #3 (of 6)



The story that follows Archie’s two possible futures—one where he’s married to Veronica and another where he’s married to Betty—presses on! Tragedy strikes Archie and Veronica’s life together and leads the couple to confront some difficult questions while the political landscape of Riverdale is on the cusp of drastically changing. Meanwhile, Archie and Betty’s marriage is less-than-perfect, but a once-in-a-lifetime music opportunity for Archie might lead to some huge changes!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #3 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #3 CVR B Var: Howard Chaykin, Wil Quintana

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #3 CVR C Var: Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 2 (HC)



ARCHIE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 2 is the premium, hardcover collection of the best-selling ARCHIE series by Mark Waid. Featuring artists such as Joe Eisma, Pete Woods and more, this title collects the issues #13-22 of the series that has kept the comic book world talking for years.

Script: Mark Waid, Lori Matsumoto

Art: Joe Eisma, Pete Woods, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

978-1-68255-799-0

$29.99 US/$31.99 CAN

7 1/2 x 11”

HC

288 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/23

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #3 (of 5)

Riverdale High is on lockdown while a group of new Predators and Predadogs menace the halls during the Halloween Dance. They’re on the search for Archie-Predator and they don’t care who stands in their way. It’s up to Archie and his pals (both new and old) to stand up to this terrifying threat—but do they have what it takes?

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #3 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #3 CVR B Var: Laura Braga

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #3 CVR C Var: Phil Hester

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #3 CVR D Var: Jamal Igle

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #3 CVR E Var: Sandy Jarrell

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #3 CVR F Var: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 10/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #5 (of 5)

It’s a grand melee as Jugheads from every timeline battle each other to capture our current Jughead! Who will be victorious and what kind of burger toppings will they pick? You don’t want to miss the thrilling conclusion to this fun sci-fi romp!

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #5 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #5 CVR B Var: Brent Schoonover

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #5 CVR C Var: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 10/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #303

BRAND NEW STORY: “Pranktober 31st” When Reggie disturbs Archie, Betty, and Veronica’s Halloween campfire with a scary prank, Archie vows revenge—but can her frighten the un-scare-able Reggie Mantle?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/9

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #22



BRAND NEW STORY: “Hot Under the Collar!” When things get a little heated at Riverdale High, the faculty have to try their best not to lose their cool!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/23

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS HOP (TR)

Get your poodle skirts and letterman jackets ready, we’re going to a HOP featuring our most fun and hilarious stories! This collection features over 400 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-801-0

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

416 pp, B&W

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/30

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #5

Archie Comics has been around for over 75 years, and we’ve had our finger on the pulse of pop culture the entire time! This fifth issue of the brand new digest series will be all about the weird and wacky, with some scary tales, sci-fi stories and a few NOT so cute-and-cuddly creatures!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 10/23

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1

Get ready for a hauntingly hilarious collection of some of the best Halloween stories Archie has to offer!

Script: Various

Art: Various

ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #277

BRAND NEW STORY! “The Joke’s On Us!” Veronica’s cousin Leroy wreaks havoc when he comes to visit with his practical jokes and gags.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/2

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUPERNATURAL STORIES #1

Betty and Veronica are your guides in this collection of stories about all things creepy, unearthly and downright spooky!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: SUPERNATURAL #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/23

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #275

BRAND NEW STORY! Smithers’ good-looking English nephew comes across the pond for a visit and causes fireworks between the girls.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/30

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #93

BRAND NEW STORY: “The Facts of Leaf” Archie’s stuck cleaning up all the leaves on the Riverdale High School lawn—on a Saturday! Can he get by with a little help from his friends, or will they all leaf him alone?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/16

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE VOL. 1 (TR)

Archie takes on dinosaurs, cowboys and the wilderness in this chronological collection of the classic ’90s series! Join him on a journey throughout the world and beyond!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-795-2

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/9