Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for November 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in November 2017.

ARCHIE #25

HEART OF RIVERDALE, Part 3! Reggie Mantle has nowhere to turn now that the whole town holds him responsible for Betty’s fate. Meanwhile, Betty learns just how true and noble one of her friends is!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

CVR B Var: Rafael Albuquerque

CVR C Var: Jen Bartel

On Sale Date: 11/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE ARCHIES #2

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Archies hit the road—but tour isn’t all it’s cracked up to be! Can they still make some great music? Or will they go broke and make a U-turn for home?

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

CVR B Var: Fiona Staples

On Sale Date: 11/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #1

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The toughest gang in Riverdale is one you’d least expect: the Vixens, led by Riverdale High’s own Betty and Veronica!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

CVR A Reg: Eva Cabrera

CVR B Var: Robert Hack

CVR C Var: Fiona Staples

On Sale Date: 11/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #2

NEW ONGOING SERIES! As Jughead’s life as a fugitive grows deadlier, Betty and Archie close in—and they’re not alone. Betty’s werewolf hunter relatives’ ruthlessness may spell the end for good ol’ Jug!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Jughead: The Hunger #2 CVR A Reg: Adam Gorham

Jughead: The Hunger #2 CVR B Var: T. Rex

On Sale Date: 11/29

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE #8

Small town kids get a taste of big city life when the “core four” go to NYC for the weekend. Archie tries to keep up with Veronica’s high society pals, Betty and Jughead worry that their relationship may not survive outside the bubble of their hometown, and Kevin and Cheryl don’t intend to miss out on a day of mischief in the Big Apple…

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

CVR A Reg: CW Photo Cover – Betty

CVR B Var: CW Photo Cover – Veronica

On Sale Date: 11/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE DIGEST #4



See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 11/8

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

THE SHIELD: DAUGHTER OF THE REVOLUTION VOL. 1

Over the centuries, THE SHIELD has battled enemies of the United States—but what happens when she’s not sure who the enemy is? This graphic novel collects THE SHIELD issues 1-4.

Script: Adam Christopher, Chuck Wendig

Art: Drew Johnson, Al Barrionuevo, Greg Scott, Ray Snyder, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: David Williams

978-1-61988-941-5

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/1

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #4

After Mr. Lodge permanently bans Archie from the mansion, what happens when he finds Archie behind the wheel of his limousine? Plus, part 4 of the connecting variant cover image!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli, Andre Szymanowicz

CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

CVR B Var: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 11/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #284

NEW CHRISTMAS LEAD STORY! In “One Person’s Trash…” Archie and Jughead notice some high-quality trash in the Lodge’s neighborhood, so they scout the area for items they can recycle as Christmas gifts! However, their thrifty idea doesn’t win everybody over…

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/25

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #2

In the BRAND NEW holiday story “Jingles Jangle,” Jingles the elf loses his holiday powers due to a spell cast by Sugarplum—so his only choice is to take up residence with Archie!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith

On Sale Date: 11/22

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA: GOLDEN AGE (TR)

Since 1941, Archie and his perennial teenage friends have entertained the masses. In this sister volume to our best-selling BEST OF ARCHIE series, you’ll journey the 1940s and 1950s and unearth the roots of an American institution.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: George Frese

978-1-68255-932-1

$9.99/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/22

BETTY & VERONICA HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #257

In the BRAND NEW Christmas story “The LAST Noelle,” Santa’s daughter Noelle wants to experience normal high school life—but if Betty & Veronica interfere, will Santa put them on his naughty list?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz

Cover: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith

On Sale Date: 11/15

160-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #73

In the festive BRAND NEW story “All Aboard,” Archie wants to get his parents a model train for their holiday village display—unless his plans get derailed!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith

On Sale Date: 11/1

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.