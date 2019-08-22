November 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in November & early December 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE #709: ARCHIE AND SABRINA #5 (of 5)

The epic conclusion of the musical, magical romance is here—what does the future have in store for Archie and Sabrina?

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #709 CVR A Reg: Elsa Charretier

ARCHIE #709 CVR B Var: Paulina Ganucheau

ARCHIE #709 CVR C Var: Sweeney Boo

On Sale Date: 11/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 (of 5)

Archie’s making a big splash on the radio waves! But that’s nothing compared to his television debut. Archie’s star is rising quickly—but how does everyone else in his life feel about it?

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Ray Anthony-Height, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR A Reg: Ben Caldwell

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR B Var: Jerry Ordway, Glenn Whitmore

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR C Var: Paul Renaud

On Sale Date: 12/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE – 10th ANNIVERSARY #4 (of 6)

Archie and Veronica’s marriage has hit a rough patch—and when the one person they thought could help them deserts them, they’re left to pick up the pieces on their own. Then, Archie’s given the opportunity of a lifetime—but it could come at a high cost.

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #4 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #4 CVR B Var: Rick Burchett, Glenn Whitmore

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #4 CVR C Var: Billy Tucci, Wes Hartman

On Sale Date: 11/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 (of 5)

Riverdale finds itself under an unexpected new leader as the New Predators wreak havoc on everything and everyone that comes across their paths.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR B Var: Matthew Dow Smith

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR C Var: Bill Golliher

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR D Var: David Mack

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR E Var: Tim Seeley, Wil Quintana

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR F Var: Andrew Pepoy, Laura Martin

On Sale Date: 11/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! An investigation on the asteroid Ceres quickly becomes a quest for survival when Cosmo becomes the target of the ingenious battle princess Shih! The troubles only grow more fearsome as the Martian crew learns that the Queen of Venus is planning an interplanetary invasion!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR C Var: Erin Hunting

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR D Var: Patrick Spaziante

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR E Var: Evan Stanley

On Sale Date: 11/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 (TR)

Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the massive hit CW series Riverdale, by Scholastic writer Micol Ostow and Riverdale artists Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma. Take a deeper dive into some of the skeletons buried in and around Riverdale as well as hidden and unexpected connections to the Farm and the Game. Collects Riverdale Season 3 #s 1–5.

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: CW Photo Cover

978-1-68255-803-4

$17.99 US/$31.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/13

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH VOL. 1 (TR)

Kelly Thompson (Uncanny X-Men) and artists Veronica Fish and Andy Fish (Spider-Woman, Archie) team-up to tell the story of Sabrina Spellman, a teen witch who’s struggling with balancing the double life of high school and her burgeoning powers. Newly relocated to Greendale with her aunts Hilda and Zelda (also witches), Sabrina is trying to make the best of being the new girl in town which so far includes two intriguing love interests, an instant rivalry, a couple of misfits that could turn into BFFs, and trying to save the high school (and maybe the world) from crazy supernatural events. NBD! Collects Sabrina the Teenage Witch issues #1-5.

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli:

Cover: Veronica Fish

978-1-68255-805-8

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/20

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #304

BRAND NEW STORY: “YuleTube!” Archie’s planning to become an Internet sensation by filming a video of Santa Claus visiting his home to bring presents on Christmas. But will Archie’s make believe video land him on the real naughty list?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 11/13

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23



BRAND NEW STORY: “Jingles’ New Job!” Jingles the elf has given up on the elf business and moved to Riverdale! But Archie and his friends might not be too overjoyed to have this new person join their crew!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 11/27

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: TRAVEL #1

Travel ‘round the globe with Archie and the gang! See the world–from The Archies on tour in the Philippines, to Raj’s documentary in India, a quick layover with Reggie in Rome and finally B&V getting some royal treatment in Canada!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: TRAVEL #1 CVR A Reg: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/20

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #278

BRAND NEW STORY: “Too Many Weatherbees!” When Mr. Weatherbee’s niece, Wendy, rides into town and steals Archie away, Betty and Veronica have to come up with a clever solution to get their freckle-faced boyfriend back!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 11/6

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TR)

EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 2 is the second of a chronological collection of titles featuring the classic series. Back in the days of Saturday morning cartoons, The Archies ruled both TV and radio. While “Sugar, Sugar” was on the airwaves, you could also read the band’s adventures in this classic series — reprinted here again for fans young and old alike!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-807-2

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/27

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #94

BRAND NEW STORY: “It’s the Thoughtlessness That Counts!” Archie’s gone all-out with the Christmas gifts he ordered online for his family and friends! He put a lot of thought and care into each one—let’s just hope the right gifts go to the right people!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 11/20

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.