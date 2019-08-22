November 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in November & early December 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.
Information listed below is subject to change.
ARCHIE #709: ARCHIE AND SABRINA #5 (of 5)
The epic conclusion of the musical, magical romance is here—what does the future have in store for Archie and Sabrina?
Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
ARCHIE #709 CVR A Reg: Elsa Charretier
ARCHIE #709 CVR B Var: Paulina Ganucheau
ARCHIE #709 CVR C Var: Sweeney Boo
On Sale Date: 11/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE: 1955 #3 (of 5)
Archie’s making a big splash on the radio waves! But that’s nothing compared to his television debut. Archie’s star is rising quickly—but how does everyone else in his life feel about it?
Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn
Art: Ray Anthony-Height, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR A Reg: Ben Caldwell
ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR B Var: Jerry Ordway, Glenn Whitmore
ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR C Var: Paul Renaud
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE – 10th ANNIVERSARY #4 (of 6)
Archie and Veronica’s marriage has hit a rough patch—and when the one person they thought could help them deserts them, they’re left to pick up the pieces on their own. Then, Archie’s given the opportunity of a lifetime—but it could come at a high cost.
Script: Michael Uslan
Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
ARCHIE: TML – 10th #4 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent
ARCHIE: TML – 10th #4 CVR B Var: Rick Burchett, Glenn Whitmore
ARCHIE: TML – 10th #4 CVR C Var: Billy Tucci, Wes Hartman
On Sale Date: 11/20
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 (of 5)
Riverdale finds itself under an unexpected new leader as the New Predators wreak havoc on everything and everyone that comes across their paths.
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR B Var: Matthew Dow Smith
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR C Var: Bill Golliher
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR D Var: David Mack
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR E Var: Tim Seeley, Wil Quintana
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #4 CVR F Var: Andrew Pepoy, Laura Martin
On Sale Date: 11/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 (of 5)
BRAND NEW SERIES! An investigation on the asteroid Ceres quickly becomes a quest for survival when Cosmo becomes the target of the ingenious battle princess Shih! The troubles only grow more fearsome as the Martian crew learns that the Queen of Venus is planning an interplanetary invasion!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR C Var: Erin Hunting
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR D Var: Patrick Spaziante
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #1 CVR E Var: Evan Stanley
On Sale Date: 11/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
RIVERDALE SEASON 3 (TR)
Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the massive hit CW series Riverdale, by Scholastic writer Micol Ostow and Riverdale artists Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma. Take a deeper dive into some of the skeletons buried in and around Riverdale as well as hidden and unexpected connections to the Farm and the Game. Collects Riverdale Season 3 #s 1–5.
Script: Micol Ostow
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman
Cover: CW Photo Cover
978-1-68255-803-4
$17.99 US/$31.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/13
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH VOL. 1 (TR)
Kelly Thompson (Uncanny X-Men) and artists Veronica Fish and Andy Fish (Spider-Woman, Archie) team-up to tell the story of Sabrina Spellman, a teen witch who’s struggling with balancing the double life of high school and her burgeoning powers. Newly relocated to Greendale with her aunts Hilda and Zelda (also witches), Sabrina is trying to make the best of being the new girl in town which so far includes two intriguing love interests, an instant rivalry, a couple of misfits that could turn into BFFs, and trying to save the high school (and maybe the world) from crazy supernatural events. NBD! Collects Sabrina the Teenage Witch issues #1-5.
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli:
Cover: Veronica Fish
978-1-68255-805-8
$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN
6 x 9”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/20
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #304
BRAND NEW STORY: “YuleTube!” Archie’s planning to become an Internet sensation by filming a video of Santa Claus visiting his home to bring presents on Christmas. But will Archie’s make believe video land him on the real naughty list?
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito Peña
On Sale Date: 11/13
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23
BRAND NEW STORY: “Jingles’ New Job!” Jingles the elf has given up on the elf business and moved to Riverdale! But Archie and his friends might not be too overjoyed to have this new person join their crew!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 11/27
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
ARCHIE & FRIENDS: TRAVEL #1
Travel ‘round the globe with Archie and the gang! See the world–from The Archies on tour in the Philippines, to Raj’s documentary in India, a quick layover with Reggie in Rome and finally B&V getting some royal treatment in Canada!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
ARCHIE & FRIENDS: TRAVEL #1 CVR A Reg: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/20
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #278
BRAND NEW STORY: “Too Many Weatherbees!” When Mr. Weatherbee’s niece, Wendy, rides into town and steals Archie away, Betty and Veronica have to come up with a clever solution to get their freckle-faced boyfriend back!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito Peña
On Sale Date: 11/6
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TR)
EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 2 is the second of a chronological collection of titles featuring the classic series. Back in the days of Saturday morning cartoons, The Archies ruled both TV and radio. While “Sugar, Sugar” was on the airwaves, you could also read the band’s adventures in this classic series — reprinted here again for fans young and old alike!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
978-1-68255-807-2
$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 8”
TR
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/27
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #94
BRAND NEW STORY: “It’s the Thoughtlessness That Counts!” Archie’s gone all-out with the Christmas gifts he ordered online for his family and friends! He put a lot of thought and care into each one—let’s just hope the right gifts go to the right people!
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito Peña
On Sale Date: 11/20
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.