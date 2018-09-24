New York Comic Con 2018 Exclusives

Don’t miss these exclusives available at the Archie Comics Booth (#2328) while supplies last during this year’s New York Comic Con on October 4th-7th.

ARCHIE #699 NYCC Exclusive Variant Cover by Audrey Mok

Price: $1

As the Riverdale gang heads toward major changes in the pages of the monumental ARCHIE #700 next month, we follow Archie as he reflects back on past storylines including: the #LipstickIncident, the arrival of the Lodge family, the machinations of the Blossom Twins, the near-tragedy of “Over the Edge” and more!

This special issue, available for just $1, sets the stage for next month’s landmark 700th issue of ARCHIE by Nick Spencer and Marguerite Sauvage! Based on stories by Mark Waid and Ian Flynn and featuring art by an assortment of Archie talents, this recap issue is the perfect primer for new readers and returning fans to the Archie universe.

ARCHIE 1941 #1 NYCC Exclusive Blank Sketch Variant

Price: $10

THE HISTORIC, GROUND-BREAKING MINI-SERIES STARTS HERE! Archie has been around for over 75 years and has been through many significant moments in time, but never before have we seen the characters take on real-world events as they unfold. WWII is looming and Archie and many young men from Riverdale are close to enlistment age. If you’re a Riverdale teen, how would you cope with a looming world-changing event? Join the writing team of MARK WAID and BRIAN AUGUSTYN along with artist PETER KRAUSE for the all-new mini-series that is sure to have everyone talking!

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #1 NYCC Exclusive Blank Sketch Variant

Price: $10

Two iconic comic book characters meet up for the FIRST TIME in this historic crossover mini-series! A battle in Gotham City extends its reach into Riverdale—with Mr. Lodge becoming enemy #1 of the dynamic duo! Now it’s up to Veronica to recruit some help and place a call… to the Batcave!

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

For more information and to keep up to date on all things Archie Comics and NYCC, follow @ArchieComics on Twitter and Instagram for live updates from the show floor!