New secrets are revealed in Riverdale Season 3 tie-in comic book

“This is Riverdale. You don’t need to go looking for trouble.”

Can’t get enough Riverdale? In the new Riverdale Season 3 tie-in comic, you can take a deeper dive into some of the skeletons buried in and around town as well as hidden and unexpected connections to the mysterious Farm and the Game. Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the massive hit CW television series!

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #1 is written by Micol Ostow, writer of the Scholastic Riverdale: The Day Before young adult novel, with stunning art by Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma. Look for issue #1 in comic shops and on digital platforms beginning March 13, 2019.